During a speech at the Second Summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, urged participants to reflect on the need to create a new international financial infrastructure, and further highlighted the importance of creating an economic model that serves humanity, and does not solely serve hegemonic forces.

The Venezuelan vice president made a call at the summit, held this Wednesday, May 24, for nations of the region and beyond to resume their leading role in the world economy. She further elaborated, explaining that 23 years ago the world’s main trading partner was the United States; now, that position is held by China, “which demonstrates the relevance of this region in international economic relations,” she stated.

Rodríguez added that the world is a victim of the hegemony of the dollar, and so there is a need to create a currency that respectfully serves humanity, and allows the construction of a world that has balance and respect for international law, that preserves the planet in all its entirety.

Under the motto, “Eurasian integration in a multipolar world,” the Second Eurasian Economic Forum convenes around 2,700 representatives from over 50 nations, in order to discuss practical solutions aimed at the comprehensive economic development of the members of the Eurasian Economic Union, the nations of this region, and beyond.

BRICS: international financial hope

Rodríguez also took the opportunity to highlight the fact that the BRICS group, led by Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, and India, plays a fundamental role in the construction of a new global economic system.

At the end of her speech at the summit, she reiterated that the consensus on this matter is that this group of nations “has built a new infrastructure that allows free economic, commercial, and financial relations on an international scale.”

(RedRadioVE) by Verónica Chacón Cascio, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

