Venezuela celebrated Syria’s return to the Arab League after the decision was made by the foreign ministers of member countries during a meeting in Egypt.

The information was released by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry through its social media accounts, publishing a communique by the government of Venezuela welcoming the decision.

On Sunday, May 7, the Council of the League of Arab States held with foreign ministers in Cairo, Egypt, unanimously decided the return of Syria its seat in the Arab League. The resolution adopted by the foreign ministers bears the number 8914 and confirms that, as of May 7, the participation of the Syrian delegations in the meetings of the Council of the League and its agencies will resume.

During the meeting and in a statement issued at the end of the session, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability and to continue and intensify Arab efforts to help this nation emerge from its crisis.

In a press release, the Venezuelan government expressed its satisfaction with the decision and explained that it demonstrates once again “the use of diplomatic mechanisms to strengthen negotiations for the benefit of nations.”

Communique

The full text of the statement issued by the Venezuelan government can be read below:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela welcomes the decision of the Foreign Ministers of the Arab League meeting in Egypt for the return of the Syrian Arab Republic to this organization.

Venezuela welcomes and once again celebrates the use of diplomatic instruments to strengthen negotiations for the benefit of nations, peace and stability in the region, as indicated in the UN Charter.

The Bolivarian People and Government, in congratulating the members of the Arab League, hope that this decision contributes to the well-being of the Arab countries and demonstrates that dialogue and negotiation are the only valid way to build a world of peace, multicentric and multipolar.

Caracas, May 7, 2023.

Syria–Venezuela relations

At the beginning of December 2022, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the credentials of the ambassador appointed by Syria to Venezuela, Kenan Zaher Al Deen, in Miraflores Palace, Caracas.

Venezuela and Syria have maintained good relations throughout 76 years of friendship and fruitful diplomatic ties, signing 39 bilateral agreements.

Both nations have strengthened their diplomatic relations since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution in 1999, leading to the signing of different political, economic, commercial, tourism and cultural agreements.

Likewise, it should be noted that Venezuela and Syria have been victims of multiple attacks and the illegal imposition of sanctions promoted by the United States government and the European Union with the aim of destabilizing the constitutional order and overthrowing their legitimately elected presidents, Bashar Al-Asad and Nicolás Maduro.

Arab League

The Arab League was founded in 1945 by Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia to serve the common good, ensure better conditions, and defend and preserve their independence.

Its members include Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine and Qatar, among others.

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

