Members of the Venezuelan Presidential Honor Guard protect President Nicolas Maduro after a drone exploded near the front of the presidential stage in Caracas on Aug. 4, 2018. Photo: Zuma Press/Xinhua/file photo.

Members of the Venezuelan Presidential Honor Guard protect President Nicolas Maduro after a drone exploded near the front of the presidential stage in Caracas on Aug. 4, 2018. Photo: Zuma Press/Xinhua/file photo.