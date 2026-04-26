Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez after an official meeting at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, April 24, 2026. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez after an official meeting at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, April 24, 2026. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP.