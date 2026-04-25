Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led the ceremony to establish the Commission for the Great National Consultation on Justice System Reform. The event was held on Thursday, April 23, in the Sol del Perú Room in Miraflores Palace. There, the acting president explained that the commission will review all Venezuelans’ contributions to ensure access to justice irrespective of individual differences.

She said that justice is a human right that must be guaranteed by the State and, accordingly, efforts are being made to address demands and make necessary corrections.

The members of the body include the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez; Ombudsperson Egleé González; the attorney general of the Republic, Larry Devoe; Ombudsperson General Daniel Ramírez; National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez; the minister of the Interior, Citizen Security, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello; National Assembly Deputy Jorge Arreaza; and the coordinator of the Program for Coexistence and Peace, Ernesto Villegas.

“We are going to consult all Venezuelans about the reform of the criminal justice system,” the acting president declared. “It is a request from the people regarding everything related to access to justice; that there be timely and impartial access to justice, without any kind of differentiation.”

Rodríguez acknowledged that important steps have been taken; however, there is an unavoidable debt, “and we have to address it.”

She announced that the commission’s secretary will be Attorney General Larry Devoe.

Eradicating the flaws in the existing system

Rodríguez called for correcting the flaws in the existing system, especially in the citizen security agencies, where vices that undermine justice still persist.

“There are abuses of power that must be eradicated,” she emphasized. “I ask all the competent authorities in the matter to work together, as good Venezuelans, to address this issue. There are daily complaints from citizens who try to keep a respectful relationship with the citizen security agencies to maintain peace and tranquility, people who deserve to go to a court and receive fair treatment.”

“We have made progress, but there are evils that persist, evils that we have not been able to overcome. Hence the importance of consulting the people about their concept of what everyday justice is,” she explained.

She expressed her hope that the criminal justice system will strictly uphold Article 26 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which guarantees the citizens’ human right to justice.

Amnesty Law comes to an end

The acting president also praised Venezuela’s amnesty process, which aimed to move toward national reconciliation. The process has benefited 8,616 people; however, Rodríguez pointed out that some sectors have been trying to disrupt it.

She announced that the Amnesty Law is coming to an end, and that there are other ways to address the cases not covered by the law. “We have said that the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace has the authority to address cases related to justice,” she added.

Rodríguez also reported that efforts are underway to find channels to “meet those who are abroad.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF