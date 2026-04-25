The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, chairs the event establishing the Commission for the Great National Consultation on Justice System Reform at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, April 23, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, chairs the event establishing the Commission for the Great National Consultation on Justice System Reform at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, April 23, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.