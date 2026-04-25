Amal and her media outlet, Al Akhbar, were targeted multiple times by Israeli forces before her assassination.

In yet another crime against journalism in the West Asia region, Israel targeted Lebanese journalists Amal Khalil and Zainab Faraj in a double-tap strike on the town of Al-Tayri in southern Lebanon, on Wednesday, April 22.

While Zainab survived after sustaining a wound to the head, Amal died in the attack carried out against them. The two had taken shelter in a house after an earlier airstrike killed two people in the car traveling in front of them.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) blocked rescue teams from reaching the targeted house to recover Amal’s body for several hours by launching intensified airstrikes on the area.

Amal and her media institution were threatened many times before her murder

Amal Khalil, who worked with the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar since 2006, had previously informed local media outlets about receiving direct threats from Israeli phone numbers between August and September 2024.

She was threatened to leave southern Lebanon and stop reporting about the events there, otherwise she would be beheaded, her house would be demolished, or her media outlet would be targeted. The sender even provided her with details about her movements and whereabouts to further intimidate her.

🚨BREAKING🚨Israeli forces are now issuing direct death threats to Lebanese journalists on WhatsApp as well as besieging them.

Al-Akhbar correspondent @AmalKhalil83, who has been documenting the devastation across southern Lebanon, received these messages from an Israeli number…

— Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) April 22, 2026

Al Akhbar also reported that Amal survived a previous assassination attempt during the 66-day war on September 23, 2024, as she left her family’s house seconds before it was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

The Lebanese newspaper added that the IOF targeted Amal and her colleagues many times between 2023 and 2024, with shells that fell a few meters from them while they were on duty.

UJL calls on the Lebanese state to take action against Israel

The Union of Journalists in Lebanon (UJL) issued a statement strongly condemning the “horrific Israeli war crime”, and renewing its call for the Lebanese state to take the needed action on the following levels:

Documenting the crimes centrally

Opening judicial investigations into crimes

Enacting a law punishing war crimes

Initiating a request to form a fact-finding committee from the Human Rights Council

Authorizing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate war crimes committed by Israel in Lebanon since October 8, 2023

IFJ also labels the onslaught a war crime

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joined its affiliate UJL in “strongly condemning the targeted assassination of Khalil”.

Moreover, it reiterated that “deliberate attacks on civilians, including journalists, constitute war crimes.”