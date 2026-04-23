The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly’s Commission for Monitoring the Amnesty Law, Jorge Arreaza, has reiterated that far-right politician María Corina Machado does not meet the legal requirements to qualify for the benefits of this law. According to the official, Machado’s stance in support of US imperialism excludes her from any pardon.

“If the judge sees that you requested an invasion once, twice, or three times, it’s no longer applicable,” Arreaza stated emphatically this Wednesday, April 22. “The law is very clear.”

The commissioner highlighted the fact that amnesty is not an automatic process, but requires a thorough review of the applicant’s conduct. In this regard, he lamented Machado’s lack of self-criticism regarding her calls for aggression against the nation.

In an opinion piece published by Misión Verdad in February 2024, Machado’s lengthy criminal record was summarized. Below, you can read her most recent criminal dealings:

With the arrival of the opposition majority in parliament in 2015 and the activation of Guaidó’s fake “interim government” in 2019, Machado became a fake “ambassador” and requested that the US and its allies apply unilateral coercive measures to Venezuela. These “sanctions” cost Venezuela approximately US $642 billion between 2015 and 2022, as recently estimated by President Nicolás Maduro.

In addition, she repeatedly requested the activation of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), disguised as a “peace force,” which aimed to overthrow the president through violent means. Furthermore, Machado pushed for the use of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) imperialist doctrine as an alternative method to overthrow the government through foreign military intervention.

In 2024, she was also disqualified by the Supreme Court of Justice to run as a presidential candidate due to the following reasons, among others:

• She engaged in the corruption plot orchestrated by the usurper Juan Guaidó, who promoted the criminal blockade of Venezuela.

• She supported the dispossession of the companies and wealth of the Venezuelan people abroad, including the seizure of CITGO holdings and petroleum corporation, which caused property damage of $32.5 billion.

• She supported the dispossession of the Colombian-Venezuelan company Monómeros, which was returned to Venezuela bankrupted when President Petro took office in Colombia.

• She supported the illegal retention of 31 tons of gold by the Bank of England.

• She supported the freezing of $4 billion in the international financial system.

• She requested sanctions that prevented the purchase of medications for 60,000 HIV patients.

• She accepted the position of diplomatic representative of Panama before the Organization of American States.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU