On Monday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez reported that over 13 million Venezuelans enjoyed the country’s tourist attractions during Holy Week.

During the presentation of the season’s report, she said that a total of 13,651,680 people traveled throughout the country, highlighting that the figure represents a 10.51% increase in tourists compared to last year. In 2025, 12,357,000 tourists traveled throughout the country during Holy Week.

Speaking from La Silsa, Catia, in Caracas, she noted that the number of tourists mobilized demonstrates the Venezuelan people’s spirit of resilience. “Nothing stops us,” she said. “It is the spirit of continuing to move forward. It is an effort of the entire country.”

During the event, she congratulated those who visited Morrocoy National Park because, unlike during the February Carnival holiday, no incidents that damaged the environment were reported.

“Thanks to the joint work of our Bolivarian National Armed Force, we have a sustainable Morrocoy, with respect for the rights of nature, thanks to perfect planning,” she added.

Falcón, the most visited state

Falcón state was the most visited state, with 1,770,984 travelers, followed by La Guaira (1,702,714) and Miranda (1,657,385), according to data presented during the broadcast. Anzoátegui came in fourth place, followed by Aragua, Carabobo, Sucre, and Caracas.

Minister for Tourism Daniella Cabello noted that “sun and beach” destinations were favored by Venezuelan travelers. El Playón, in Ocumare de la Costa, Aragua state, ranked as the top national tourist attraction with 402,448 visitors, followed by Bahía de Cata, also in Aragua, which recorded an influx of 274,551 visitors.

Hotel occupancy: a boost to the economy

Rodríguez highlighted the high hotel occupancy rates in Nueva Esparta and other states, which she said ranged between 90% and 100%. “This gives a boost to the economy,” she said, mentioning that more than nine concerts featuring international artists were held on Margarita Island.

The acting president also announced that during Holy Week, there was a 17% increase in electronic terminal payments compared to 2025.

“Every year we are improving, every year trade is boosted, the economy of entrepreneurship, community, and traditional trade, driven by a commitment from our people to resume the path of economic growth for social happiness,” she said.

Two million worshipers visited religious sites

Over two million worshipers visited religious sites in the country, the acting president noted. “It was truly a spiritual gathering of our people,” she added.

The mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, reported that 1,451 ecclesiastical activities were carried out in the capital. For his part, the head of the Government of the Capital District (GDC), Nahum Fernández, said a cultural agenda was implemented across the 299 communes of the capital region, serving 2,400 communities.

“The evangelical Christian church also took us on,” Fernández explained. “There were also 37,322 activities across the country. These included the Seven Last Words, the concert, and Easter Sunday, as well as the recreation services: 3,500 recreation workers and over 10,000 volunteers attended to recreational, cultural, and sporting activities.”

Minister of Youth Sergio Lotartaro reported on the success of the Laughter Movement, which mobilized 3,500 recreation workers. He added that this team carried out over 57,000 recreational activities for children, young people, and senior citizens.

The tourism economy is strong

In her speech, Minister for Tourism Daniella Cabello highlighted that the movement of Venezuelans demonstrated that “the engine of economic development based on tourism is very strong.”

She also noted that the positive outcome resulted from collaboration between state entities and private service providers. “We have worked hand in hand to give the best experience to visitors in each of the destinations,” she said.

Fish distribution increased

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Juan Carlos Loyo reported a 17% increase in fish distribution during Holy Week, translating to 366 tons.

“The Venezuela Eats Fish Plan doubled the amount of fish delivered to Coche, reaching almost 700 tons with a 69% increase in Holy Week alone, and with prices 30% to 40% lower,” Loyo stated, adding that they had 972 distribution centers throughout the country.

The acting president expressed her satisfaction with the fishing sector and congratulated Venezuela’s fishermen and women. She emphasized that the sector’s weight in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been increasing each year, reaching a 6% share in 2025. She reiterated that the goal is to overcome the illegal blockade against Venezuela.

Metrobuses and traveling to the beaches

Minister of Popular Power for Transportation Jacqueline Faría reported an increase in transportation capacity, which she pointed out translates into more options, comfort, and safety.

“There was more availability of flights, more availability of small boats,” she added, reporting that more than 13,000 people were transported between Caracas and La Guaira via routes operated by Metrobús workers. Furthermore, she reported that measures at the Port Captaincy of Tucacas increased visitors, rising from 21,000 in 2025 to 25,000 this year.

Holy week, undoubtedly a success

“We have concluded a Holy Week that was undoubtedly successful, very successful, where we can say that our people went out, enjoyed themselves, and returned home peacefully,” said Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

He thanked the 229,139 law enforcement agents deployed throughout the country who “took care of the over 13.5 million Venezuelans who went out to enjoy themselves.” He emphasized that any citizen who required assistance “was met by members of our Bolivarian National Armed Force, police, Civil Protection, firefighters, CICPC (Scientific, Criminal and Forensic Investigation Corps), and volunteers.”

Later, the acting president noted that collaboration between tourism and security agencies allowed activities to proceed in a normal, peaceful environment.

Increased tax revenue

In a related economic report, Rodríguez also reported that tax revenue during the first quarter of 2026 increased by about 28% compared to the same period in 2025.

(Diario Vea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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