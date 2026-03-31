Venezuela’s Minister for Tourism Daniella Cabello reported that hotel occupancy rates have already surpassed 90% in various areas of the country following the start of Holy Week.

According to projections presented by the official, this holiday is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic seasons of the year, directly boosting the economies of regions such as Nueva Esparta, Anzoátegui, and La Guaira.

Given the large number of vacationers, the Ministry of Tourism, through the National Tourism Institute, has launched a strategic training plan. This initiative is aimed at Tourism Service Providers (PSTs), who receive technical training to strengthen Venezuela’s standing as a safe, multi-destination country.

Cabello explained that coordinated efforts are underway to guarantee standards of excellence. “Our objective is for the catalog of destinations, which ranges from the coasts of Falcón to our religious routes, to be synonymous with quality and family enjoyment,” the minister emphasized.

She added that economic activation will include concerts and cultural activities in ten states, including Yaracuy, Lara, Portuguesa, Aragua, and Zulia.

This policy seeks to ensure that both domestic and international tourists receive top-level service at every point across Venezuela during the current Holy Week holiday.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL