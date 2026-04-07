The new head of the Return to the Homeland Program, Melvin Maldonado, receiving Venezuelan migrants deported by the US regime at the Simón Bolívar International Airport on Monday, March 30, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.

The new head of the Return to the Homeland Program, Melvin Maldonado, receiving Venezuelan migrants deported by the US regime at the Simón Bolívar International Airport on Monday, March 30, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.