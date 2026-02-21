 Venezuela Installs Committee to Monitor Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 21, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez (center) next to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez (left) and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello (right) in a ceremony to sign the recently approved Amnesty Law on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Miraflores Palace. Photo: Ivan Mcgregor/Anadolu via Getty Images.

