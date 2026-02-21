Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Friday, the Special Committee for Monitoring the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence was installed at the headquarters of Venezuela’s National Assembly. The creation of this committee follows the approval of the law promulgated by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday night.

The committee will develop and implement mechanisms to ensure compliance with the law by collaborating with the country’s justice system and analyzing specific cases. PSUV Deputy Jorge Arreaza and opposition Deputy Nora Bracho were appointed as the committee’s president and vice president, respectively, during the formal establishment meeting.

National assembly installs monitoring committee

Acting President Rodríguez requested that the committee, the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace, and the president of the Commission for the Judicial Revolution, Diosdado Cabello, review cases not covered by the Amnesty Law with maximum speed. According to Rodríguez, a new stage is beginning in Venezuela, making it important to restore democratic coexistence, ensure justice, and heal wounds.

During the promulgation of the law at Miraflores Palace on Thursday night, Rodríguez emphasized that the legislation represents hope for the country, initiating a phase of reconciliation among all political and social sectors. “One must know how to ask for forgiveness, and one must also know how to receive forgiveness,” she stated before signing the law, clarifying that she spoke as the “acting Chavista president.”

Healing wounds after January 3

In her speech, Rodríguez addressed the “complex moment” Venezuela is experiencing following the violent events of January 3. “That touched our souls,” she said, referring to the events that resulted in the kidnapping of Deputy Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro, who are currently being held in a US prison. For this reason, she urged the Committee for the Judicial Revolution and the Program for Democratic Coexistence and Peace to expedite cases not covered by the Amnesty Law to “heal wounds and restore justice.”

“Together with the political sectors, I signed the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, approved unanimously in the National Assembly; opening the door for Venezuela to reunite and live together in peace, tolerance, and respect for human rights,” the acting president wrote on social media on Friday. “This legal instrument is a source of hope for the country. We are beginning a new era of peace, recognition, and coexistence among all Venezuelans, guaranteeing the future of our children and youth,” she added.

Reforming the Law Against Hatred

During the debate for the approval of the Amnesty Law on Thursday, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez announced that the Law Against Hatred could be reformed due to its “misuse.” He further reported that the Coexistence and Peace Program is currently studying the scope of that law.

“There is a law that we consider very useful, the Law Against Hatred for Democratic Coexistence. The coexistence and peace program is currently studying the scope of that law. It is very likely that this law will be reformed in the National Assembly, but it is also true that there have been instances of misuse of the Law Against Hatred. That is true, and it must be corrected,” Deputy Rodríguez said. “Who will correct it? The program for democratic coexistence and also the commission monitoring the Amnesty Law.”

During the debate on Article 8, which defines the acts covered by the amnesty, opposition Deputy Pablo Pérez requested the addition of “acts of a labor or union nature.” He said that workers from CVG and PDVSA are currently detained for labor rights activism and requested that the amnesty be extended to those prosecuted under the Law Against Hatred.

Jorge Rodríguez responded by explaining that the Amnesty Law refers to events rather than specific individuals. “We cannot include events that could encompass the entire prison population of Venezuela if we approve it with such broad scope,” he stated. However, given that the Amnesty Law now has a monitoring committee, Rodríguez pledged that the first item for discussion would be the cases raised by Deputy Pablo Pérez, which have also been criticized by communist and Chavista activists over the years.

