February 26, 2023
Rwandan President Paul Kagame (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shake hands, during the former's visit to Israel in 2017. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shake hands, during the former's visit to Israel in 2017. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.