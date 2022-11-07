This Saturday, November 5, the alternate ambassador of Venezuela to the UN, Joaquín Pérez, reported on his Twitter account that, “In Tehran, we participated together with the Vice Minister and Ambassador Jesús Silva Aponte in the meeting of National Coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter,” in reference to the meeting held in the Persian capital, which was attended by Venezuela, together with Pérez, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for North America Carlos Ron, and Ambassador to Iran Jesús Silva Aponte.

The representative of the Venezuelan government to the UN pointed out that during the meeting, Venezuela renewed their, “firm commitment to advancing the promotion of common interests-positions,” in defense of the founding charter of the UN.

En los márgenes de dicha reunión, acompañamos al Viceministro @CarlosJRonVE en encuentros bilaterales con distintas autoridades del gobierno de la República Islámica de Irán, incluyendo con el Canciller @Amirabdolahian, para dar seguimiento a importantes temas de interés común. pic.twitter.com/l7DAmXvnuM — Joaquín A. Pérez Ayestarán (@japerezve) November 5, 2022

There were also bilateral meetings with Iranian government authorities, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, “to follow up on important issues of common interest,” the diplomat explained.

The Group in Defense of the UN Charter is made up of Venezuela, Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, Laos, Nicaragua, Palestine, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Syria. It is a caucus where sanctioned countries discuss common issues and cooperation.

During its last meeting, in September 2022, six additional countries (being Burundi, Ethiopia, Mali, Namibia, South Africa and Vietnam) participated as guests and/or observers at the third ministerial meeting of the group, which was held in New York City.

The group plans to promote international law, the UN Charter and coordination concerning joint initiatives to strengthen respect for the objectives and principles of the UN Charter, as well as values such as dialogue, tolerance, solidarity, and peaceful coexistence among nations, reported Iranian news agency IRNA.

According to the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, as reported by TASS, the meeting helped assess the considerable progress in the process of enhancing coordination among the group’s members within an international format, first of all in the United Nations: “Agreements were reached on further actions in international matters of mutual interest, and on joint events within the world organization.” The ministry also added that: “The meeting yielded a political declaration, which reflects the association’s approaches to the most topical global issues.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Victor Castellanos, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

