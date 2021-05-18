Venezuela Receives 25 Tons of Medical Supplies from China

Some 25 tons of medical supplies from China arrived in Venezuela as part of the air bridge established between the two countries to combat and treat COVID-19, reported Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado this Monday, May 17.

He emphasized that this air bridge between both nations reaffirms the strong bond of friendship that exists between China and Venezuela.

#UltimoMinuto || Arriban a Venezuela insumos médicos provenientes de China, como parte del puente aéreo establecido entre ambas naciones para combatir la pandemia por #COVID19 en el país.#SemanaRadicalConsciente pic.twitter.com/BzQeG1Mgek — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) May 17, 2021

Alvarado explained that a majority of the equipment is destined for the Andean and plains states, where the virus infections are currently increasing. The remainder of the supplies will be distributed across the country because, although cases have decreased in the central part of the country, they remain significant, added Alvarado.

“We always call for prevention measures: avoiding concentrations of people, social distancing, the permanent use of masks, and all measures to avoid the spread of this terrible pandemic that afflicts humanity,” stated Alvarado.

On February 23, a shipment of humanitarian aid arrived in the country from China, including antivirals, coagulants and steroids, among other drugs indispensable for patients in intensive care. In addition, the cargo included personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and biosafety suits for the personnel who attend to patients on the front line.

China has been a faithful partner during Venezuela’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The alliance has helped Venezuela to manage the pandemic while faced with the economic blockade by the United States, which has prevented the national government from accessing assets needed to acquire medicines and vaccines.

Featured image: Venezuela received 25 tons of medical supplies from China. File photo.

(RedRadioVe) by Ana Perdigon

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SL/JRE