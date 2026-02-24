 Venezuela Receives 304 Repatriated Migrants From US as SOUTHCOM Extrajudicial Killings Reach 146 – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 24, 2026
The head of the Return to the Homeland Plan, Camilla Fabri, receives a repatriation flight on Monday, February 15, 2026, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, Venezuela. Photo: IG/@vueltalapatria.

The head of the Return to the Homeland Plan, Camilla Fabri, receives a repatriation flight on Monday, February 15, 2026, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, Venezuela. Photo: IG/@vueltalapatria.