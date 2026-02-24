On Monday, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez appointed new officials to strengthen political ties around the world as part of Venezuela’s Peace Diplomacy strategy.

The Chavista leader appointed Oliver Blanco, who has been active in the opposition, as foreign vice minister for Europe and North America.

“[He is] A young Venezuelan international relations expert who has been active in opposition parties and maintains a firm commitment to the country. Venezuela will benefit from his commitment and professionalism. Young people continue to have a relevant role in national life,” the president wrote about Blanco.

Oliver Blanco is an international relations graduate who was active in the youth wing of the far-right opposition party Democratic Action (AD).

In 2016, he served as director of communications for the opposition-controlled National Assembly (AN). He also carried out various communications projects for opposition campaigns.

In a statement, Blanco thanked Acting President Rodríguez for the appointment and assured that he would assume this “responsibility and deep awareness of the historic moment that Venezuela is living.”

In the text, he emphasizes that, although he is not a member of the ruling party, he values ​​his appointment as “a possibility to open spaces to different visions in service to the country.”

Analysts pointed out that many ministers and vice ministers of the Chavista government do not belong to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the governing party. They also claim that this is the first time in over two decades that Venezuela has an official of this level clearly belonging to opposition parties.

Vice minister for Latin America

Acting President Rodríguez also announced the appointment of Mauricio Rodríguez as vice minister for Latin America, highlighting the importance of Venezuela’s peace-expanding policies.

“With his outstanding career and professionalism, he will continue to promote our foreign policy oriented towards peace and integration, as well as the union of our peoples, based on mutual respect and fraternal cooperation,” the acting president wrote about Mauricio Rodríguez.

Mauricio Rodríguez is an international relations expert and career diplomat. He has held various roles within the Bolivarian Revolution. Prior to this appointment, he served as Venezuela’s highest-ranking diplomatic representative to the Kingdom of Spain (as chargé d’affaires ad interim).

He also served as minister of communication and information during Commander Hugo Chávez’s (2010) presidency, and has presided over the ViveTV channel. Analysts state that he is well respected among Chavista circles in Venezuela.

Vice minister for international communication

The acting president also announced that Rander Peña will be the new vice minister for international communication, a position previously held by Camilla Fabri de Saab, whom she thanked for her work leading this office.

“I know that, with his proven experience and abilities, he will bring the truth about Venezuela to the people,” Rodríguez wrote.

In 2025, Rander Peña was appointed as executive secretary of ALBA-TCP. Prior to assuming this role, he served as vice minister for Latin America.

He also serves as commissioner for international relations in the PSUV’s youth wing. Diplomatic analysts say that the change of roles for Peña represents a position downgrade, as his new role is less visible and connected to central international and diplomatic issues.

Vice minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania

As part of these new appointments, Acting President Rodríguez announced that Andrea Corao Faria will be the new foreign vice minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, with the aim of “continuing to consolidate the defense of sovereignty and solidarity cooperation between brotherly peoples.”

“Her commitment and ability will strengthen our diplomacy with countries around the world with whom we maintain strategic relationships,” the publication stated alongside a photo of Corao.

Andrea Corao Faria is a career diplomat and international relations specialist. She has a high level of technical expertise and a career directly linked to operational work within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Corao was previously serving as vice minister for Europe and North America.

These four vice ministers will work hand in hand with Foreign Minister Yván Gil, who was appointed on January 3, 2023, by the now-kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Yusleny Morales with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF