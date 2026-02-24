 Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Shuffles Diplomatic Cabinet, Appoints Opposition Figure – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 24, 2026
Headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Casa Amarilla, in Caracas, illuminated with the colors of the Palestinian flag on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/file photo.

