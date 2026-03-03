 Venezuela Receives 378 Deported Migrants From US in Three New Repatriation Flights – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 3, 2026
Repatriated Venezuelan migrants receiving medical care at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on Monday, February 23, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.

Repatriated Venezuelan migrants receiving medical care at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on Monday, February 23, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.