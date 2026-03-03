The president of the Special Monitoring Commission for the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, Jorge Arreaza, reported that a total of 5,628 people have obtained full freedom following the implementation of the law, the aim of which is to strengthen political stability and national reconciliation.

Out of the total number of beneficiaries, 245 were imprisoned in various detention centers. The remaining 5,383 people who were under substitute precautionary measures now enjoy complete freedom. Cases with alternative precautionary measures represent the largest proportion of cases handled by the parliamentary body to date.

According to the published statistics, the Commission has received a total of 9,060 requests for reviews of judicial cases.

The chief of the special commission emphasized that these actions are part of a rigorous monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance with the Amnesty Law, ensuring that the benefits reach those who meet the conditions established in the regulations for democratic coexistence.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC