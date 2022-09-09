On September 6, Governor José Vásquez of the Chaguaramas municipality of Guárico state inspected work being done to rehabilitate the Troncal 13 highway in northern Venezuela, which forms part of a plan aimed at upgrading the region’s main road system with Intemul-L technology.

The governor said that the rehabilitation of the important state highway will be done through an innovative project that will apply recycled asphalt to 42 km of highway using new technology.

Intemul-L technology

The technology consists in making use of recycled conventional asphalt, which was discarded during normal road repairs. “This saves on transportation costs, added material, and other important factors,” Vasquez said.

He explained that the asphalt is “scarified, and an emulsion is added to give support and strength to the material. This generates a cost savings of between 40% and 50% compared to conventional roadwork.”

Carlos Canelón, president of the Venezuelan Institute of Technology for Petroleum (PDVSA INTEVEP), added that the team of Intemul-L researchers was working in all operational areas of the company, with the purpose of continuing to develop this efficient technology.

“Today, we are seeing how scientific research materializes. This is a 100% Venezuelan technology, developed by our researchers in Intemul-L,” emphasized Canelón.

The road recovery work is carried out in coordination with the state government, PDVSA INTEVEP, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Transportation, and the Ministry of Industries, as indicated by Canelón.

“Zero Holes” plan advances in the Ribas municipality

Road rehabilitation work is advancing in the José Félix Ribas municipality through the deployment of the “Zero Holes” goal in various communities of the Tucupido parish, aiming to guarantee optimal navigability on the municipality’s streets.

This was announced by the mayor of the jurisdiction, Alfredo Berrueta, who stressed that “we will go street by street to guarantee free transit in our municipality. The best lives for our people… is our fundamental objective.”

Additionally, he maintained that the work takes place in collaboration with the national and Guárico state governments. It also incorporates popular power, and the municipality’s citizens have been receptive and have provided assistance for the correct execution of the project.

Berrueta also specified that the road rehabilitation plan was formed within the “1×10” system from the National Planning Department’s (DNP) framework of “Good Government,” according to reports issued by the DNP.

It is important to mention that the community’s citizens, while attending the sessions, expressed gratitude to the national, regional, and municipal governments for the work of rehabilitating the main roads of the jurisdiction.

(Últimas Noticias) by Cristian Gonte

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/KW

