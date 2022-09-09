On Thursday, September 8, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with the minister of commerce, industry and tourism of Colombia, Germán Umaña Mendoza, with the purpose of strengthening bilateral cooperation between both nations.
Colombia’s Ambassador in Venezuela Meets Government Authorities, Begins Formal Work Agenda
The following officials from the Colombian delegation were present at Office 1 at Miraflores Palace [the official residence of the President of Venezuela]: Director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Luis Fernando Fuentes Ibarra and Secretary of Borders and International Cooperation of Norte de Santander Víctor Alfonso Bautista Olarte.
On behalf of Venezuela’s government, First Lady Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Minister of Industry and National Production Tareck El Aissami, Minister of Productive Agriculture and Lands Wilmar Castro Soteldo and Venezuelan Ambassador to Colombia Félix Plasencia also attended the meeting.
Importante reunión con Germán Umaña Mendoza, Ministro de Comercio, Industria y Turismo de la República de Colombia. Se abre el camino del reencuentro y la cooperación, lo que fortalecerá las economías de dos pueblos hermanos. ¡Es la Ruta! Colombia y Venezuela, Unidas.
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 8, 2022
Since August 11, 2022, Germán Umaña Mendoza has headed the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of Colombia.
In the meeting, the representatives reviewed the map for cooperation between the two nations, the nations’ common goals, and the resumption of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia.
The First Steps in the Normalization of Venezuela-Colombia Relations
They agreed to address issues of trade, migration, and border security for the benefit of the peoples of the two sister nations, which are committed to a win-win relationship of respect and cooperation.
