On Wednesday, September 7, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez supervised the installation of multiple stations along Line 1 of the Caracas metro system as part of “The Metro Moves With You” plan.
Images broadcasted by Venezolana de Televisión document the vice president’s supervision of the areas of the Capitolio, La Hoyada, Parque Carabobo, and Bellas Artes stations.
Just last week, President Nicolás Maduro launched “The Metro Moves With You” plan, a strategy to strengthen all of the components of Venezuela’s metro system.
Maduro approved investments of $150 million and €16 million for the total recovery of the transportation system.
Trains with Flawed Electrical Systems Caused Caracas Subway Explosions
To carry out the metro system’s “Cleaning Days,” 365 cleaning operators have been deployed in the 48 metro stations.
Meanwhile, more than 140 workers are in charge of maintenance, engineering and replacement of rail and train parts.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/KZ/KW
