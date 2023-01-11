January 11, 2023
A person holds up a portrait of the late Hugo Chávez, Venezuela's president from 1999 to until his death in 2013, at a March 2019 demonstration. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press.

A person holds up a portrait of the late Hugo Chávez, Venezuela's president from 1999 to until his death in 2013, at a March 2019 demonstration. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press.