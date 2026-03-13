 Venezuela Signs Agreement With Oil Companies Repsol and Eni for Cardon IV Gas Project – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 13, 2026
The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, with representatives of European energy corporations Repsol and Eni at the signing of the agreement fot the Cardon IV gas project, March 12, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, with representatives of European energy corporations Repsol and Eni at the signing of the agreement fot the Cardon IV gas project, March 12, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.