Venezuelans marched in Caracas on Thursday, March 12, in support of peace and freedom and reaffirming their commitment to national sovereignty. The marchers called for the freedom of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, illegally imprisoned in the US.

The mobilization brought together social movements and organized communities from the early hours of Thursday morning at Plaza Morelos de Bellas Artes, the starting point of the march.

The marchers also expressed support for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and the actions promoted by the Venezuelan government to maintain stability and peace in the country.

In the context of the mobilization, the minister of Social Labor Process, Eduardo Piñate, called for cohesion and unity among all sectors to safeguard the integrity of the country. “We always call for national unity because the enemy wants to tear us apart to hand over the nation in pieces to the empire,” said Piñate.

“They had to attack us militarily to be able to kidnap the president and the first lady and take them to the United States, but we remain steadfast here,” the minister declared in his address to the demonstrators.

Just like in recent mobilizations, the people demanded the release and return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, kidnapped by US special forces through a military invasion in the early hours of January 3, in which 120 people were murdered.

One of the promoters of the march was the secretary of Mobilization of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Nahum Fernández, in addition to the popular sectors who took to the streets to express their position in defense of the independence and stability of the nation.

The mobilization also expressed support for policies aimed at strengthening the country’s productive activity and to reaffirm the commitment to the political transformation process promoted by the government.

During the march, participants chanted slogans in support of the authorities and in defense of peace, such as “Peace is our victory,” “Delcy, move forward, you have my trust!” and “Nicolás and Cilia: the home of the nation.”

The march from Plaza Morelos moved through the center of the capital and passed through Carabobo Park square on the Universidad Avenue, heading toward the Corazón de Jesús corner in La Hoyada.

Thereafter, it continued to the headquarters of the Ministry of Science and Technology and then to the San Francisco corner, near the National Assembly, where demonstrations from various neighborhoods of the city joined.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ