 Venezuelans March in Caracas Demanding Freedom for President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 13, 2026
A marcher holds a book open on a page showing a photo of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, March 12, 2026. Photo: Ricardo Malik/Telesur.

A marcher holds a book open on a page showing a photo of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, March 12, 2026. Photo: Ricardo Malik/Telesur.