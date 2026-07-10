Following the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that shook Venezuela on June 24, the Nevado Mission has been able to rescue 449 animals in the most affected areas of La Guaira state. The specialized teams, along with volunteers and community organizations, are working on the medical evaluation, hydration, and sheltering of pets that were trapped in the rubble or had fled from their homes.

Maigualida Vargas, president of Nevado Mission, reported that the organization currently has 608 companion animals, including dogs and cats, under its care. Brigades are going to areas such as Caraballeda and Macuto daily to care for the pets.

“Amid the rubble and uncertainty, love for the most vulnerable has become our greatest strength,” Vargas said during a visit to Los Corales, one of the most affected areas, on Thursday, July 9. The animals are receiving veterinary care, vaccination, and de-worming, especially in the temporary camps.

Additionally, the organization is addressing the stress symptoms exhibited by pets due to the earthquakes, and recommends that families create safe conditions and routines for pets.

Among the most surprising cases, the brigades rescued a little dog that had been buried for seven days four meters underground, and a cat that remained alive under the rubble for 11 days. Both required stabilization for post-traumatic shock and extreme dehydration.

One of the priorities of the Nevado Mission is family reunification. To date, 18 pets have been reunited with their owners.

Vargas called upon those who sheltered lost pets following the earthquakes to post fliers on the Nevado Mission’s social media (@misionnevadoficial) to facilitate their return to their families, promoting the concept of temporary homes while the owners are being searched for.

Regarding the search and rescue of animals, national and international solidarity has been crucial. Veterinarians from the state of Táchira traveled to La Guaira to provide support.

Similarly, 87 protectors in La Guaira state opened their homes as shelters, and Nevado Mission has received assistance from brigades from Mexico that brought rescue dogs. The organization’s operation also includes the rescue of wildlife such as parrots, rabbits, and horses.

To support this work, the organization has set up collection centers in the Caracas localities of San Bernardino and Nuevo Circo, as well as in La Guaira, and requested donations of food, medical supplies, medications, and animal care items.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ