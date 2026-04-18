The concert “A Song for Cuba” will be held in the Ríos Reyna Hall of the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas, in solidarity with the Cuban people. The event aims to raise funds for the purchase of solar panels to donate to Cuba to help the nation mitigate the energy crisis caused by the United States’ oil blockade.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. local time. There is no fixed entry fee. Instead, attendees can contribute any amount they wish through the channels provided by the Workers’ Digital Bank (BDT), one of the event’s organizers.

The other organizers of the event are the Simón Bolívar Institute and the International University of Communications (LAUICOM).

“Solidarity is the tenderness of peoples, and with Cuba, Venezuela has to be especially supportive because Cuba has given us everything,” said National Assembly Deputy and Rector of LAUICOM Tania Díaz. “Cuba brought us love, health, and companionship. Cuba took care of our grandparents, attended to our sick, and taught us sports. But above all, Cuba taught us that this love between peoples has its moments, and this is the moment to help Cuba.”

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF