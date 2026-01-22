 Venezuela To Launch Website for Public Monitoring of Oil and Mining Revenues – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 22, 2026
The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, announcing a new transparency website on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo: AVN.

The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, announcing a new transparency website on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo: AVN.

Translate »