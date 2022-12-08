This Tuesday, Venezuela and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations with the presentation of an album of 33 photographs depicting the historical ties between both nations.

The commemoration took place in Casa Amarilla, in Caracas, and was attended by the accredited Vietnamese ambassador in Venezuela, Le Viet Duyen; the president of the Venezuelan Vietnamese Business Chamber (Cavenviet), Oswaldo Hernández; diplomatic representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); and authorities from the Office of the Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania of Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Relations.

The ambassador of the Asian socialist nation stated that “in the first 10 months of this year, binational trade between Caracas and Hanoi increased by 700% compared to the previous year.”

“We are convinced,” Le Viet Duyen continued, “that with the efforts and determination of our governments and all sectors, relations between Vietnam and Venezuela will reach an unforeseen degree of development.”

Le Viet Duyen recalled that both countries share many “common values of progress, humanity, development, and prosperity.”

For his part, the president of Cavenviet, Oswaldo Hernández, highlighted the progress in agro-industrial and commercial matters that both countries are developing and emphasized that Venezuela offers great investment opportunities.

Hernández highlighted the need to “advance in the signing of a binational agreement that leads us to a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and Venezuela.”

During the event, cultural exhibitions of the Caribbean and Asian nations were held, with the aim of continuing to strengthen ties of friendship.

