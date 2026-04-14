Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—During the second week of April 2026, the Venezuelan government received two additional groups of nationals returning through the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These recent arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, reaffirm the Venezuelan state’s dedication to providing a sovereign and dignified pathway for those seeking to escape the mass deportations and aggressive policies of US imperialism.

The repatriation process, governed by the 2025 bilateral agreement between Caracas and Washington, serves as an essential channel for Venezuelans being deported and escaping the labor exploitation, systemic shortcomings, and xenophobic persecution that define the US immigration system.

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Appointment of new program leadership

Deputy Mervin Maldonado, recently designated as the head of the Return to the Homeland program, was present to personally welcome the citizens repatriated on the week’s final flight. Maldonado’s appointment to this executive position was authorized by the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 24, replacing Camilla Fabri in leading this humanitarian mission.

Detailed flight data and statistics

Over the past week, a total of 488 Venezuelans were repatriated across two separate flights. With these latest arrivals, the program has conducted 33 flights since the start of 2026, bringing the total number of repatriated citizens for the year so far to 5,647.

When combined with the 23,067 individuals who returned under the current agreement in 2025, the program continues to operate as a vital humanitarian bridge against imperialist hostility. The specific data for this week’s flights is as follows:

• Flight 130: Arrived on Monday, April 6, from Phoenix, Arizona, with 320 repatriated citizens. The group was comprised of nine minors, 33 women, and 278 men. The flight was operated by the US-based airline GlobalX.

• Flight 131: Arrived Friday, April 10, from Florida, carrying 168 individuals. The group consisted of nine minors, 30 women, and 129 men. The flight was operated by the US-based Eastern Airlines.

Sovereign defense against imperialist-driven displacement since 2018

Launched by President Nicolás Maduro in 2018, the Return to the Homeland program stands as a cornerstone of the Bolivarian Revolution’s commitment to its diaspora. For nearly eight years, this state-funded initiative has served as a protective shield for over one million Venezuelans who have faced the grim realities of xenophobia, exploitation, and carceral detention within the US and its regional allies.

These migration flows are not organic; they are the direct consequence of the illegal US blockade and a hybrid war intended to drain Venezuela of its human capital while pushing a “failed state” propaganda narrative. After initially weaponizing migration to destabilize Venezuela, the US regime has pivoted toward the aggressive criminalization and deportation of the very diaspora its policies helped produce.

In response to this aggression, the Venezuelan government implements a comprehensive social care protocol for every returning citizen. This protocol includes immediate medical screening, psychological support, and socioeconomic integration measures to ensure returnees can contribute to the country’s productive life. This sovereign shield remains an essential defense, reaffirming the fundamental right of all Venezuelans to build futures in their own land, free from the shadow of imperialist intervention.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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