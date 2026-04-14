Many of those who benefited from the Amnesty Law are now seeking to incite violence. This statement was made on Monday by the secretary general of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, during the weekly PSUV press conference.

“We have always emerged stronger from amnesty processes, and they come out seeking to continue the violence. How many of those who were released under the Amnesty Law are already out there like madmen, making calls for violence? Stay calm. Go to the election you are in, and that is it, be coherent,” he stated.

He reminded everyone that the Amnesty Law only applies to events that have already occurred and “not to those that are yet to occur,” in reference to the march called by sectors of the Venezuelan far-right opposition last Wednesday.

“They went out to march, they went out to cause disturbances, that was their plan. We did not give them what they wanted. They expected something else, other photos, other shots, another video, and they did not get it. Now, they come and try to fool people; such and such happened to me. Where is the recording? What a joke, they did not record it,” he said.

He explained that “when an amnesty is granted, the rule refers to events that have already occurred, not events that are yet to occur. In other words, the game is leveled.”

Far-right lack of coherence

Cabello pointed out that there is no “coherence” in the opposition sectors. Until recently, they did not recognize President Nicolás Maduro, and now, they say there is an “absolute absence” of the president.

“How can you now consider the complete absence of someone [a president] who did not win? Consistency is not exactly an ailment you suffer from,” he said.

He said there is a kind of accommodating attitude, since on July 28, they claimed they had won the elections, and now they say elections are warranted.

“They adapt to the circumstances and see what they can gain, they set aside their principles, they forget everything. What are they going to do with that man now [Edmundo González], if, according to you, he had won the elections? Are they going to throw him down the drain and tell him to leave? Well, they already threw him down a long time ago,” he stated.

He commented that it has been demonstrated that electoral processes “do not solve the problems, because every time they lose an election, they enter a phase of conspiracy, violence, and refusal to recognize the results. If we look at what has actually happened, those are the facts,” he stated.

In response, he clarified that the elections in Venezuela will be held as mandated by the Constitution. “On that day, the revolutionary forces will be prepared to win, as we have always won, united,” he said, emphasizing that the Revolution always emerges stronger from these processes.

Day of dignity

Cabello also recalled April 11, 12, and 13, the 24th anniversary of President Hugo Chávez’s rescue by the Bolivarian Armed Forces and the people, after he had been kidnapped in 2002.

“It is the 24th anniversary of the Day of Bolivarian National Dignity… commemorating April 13, 2002, an event that undoubtedly marked the history of the Bolivarian Revolution. April 11, 12, and 13 generated a great general upheaval, but also a great reaction from the Armed Forces and the People. Together, we went out to demand the return of our beloved Commander Hugo Chávez,” he stated.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF