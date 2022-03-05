Venezuelan Far Right Supports Armed Nazi Groups in Ukraine

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Russia’s special military operation against armed neo-nazi groups that have waged a war against the people of the Donbass region for eight years, the Venezuelan far-right goes on defending the actions of those Nazi sectors.

The faction of the Venezuelan opposition that supports former deputy Juan Guaidó called for an anti-war “mobilization” in Caracas on Thursday, March 3. A small group of people turned up, shouting slogans not in favor of peace but in condemnation of Russia, while openly siding with the Ukrainian nazis.

Also raising anti-chavista slogans, they politicized an event that has international geopolitical implications, and assumed the line imposed by the United States government and its European allies.

Una "manifestación" que no pasa de 20 personas, les fascina hacer el ridículo. https://t.co/b4c6bEF63j — Mariana 💚 (@mrodrigueztv_) March 3, 2022

Warmongering opposition

The opposition spokespeople who today rail against Russia and defend Ukraine are the same ones who have historically aligned themselves with Washington’s policies of sanctions and interventions in foreign countries, including against Venezuela.

Two weeks ago, the self-styled “interim president” Juan Guaidó issued a statement in which he attacked the government of Vladimir Putin and dismissed the right of the Russian people and government to defend their national security.

In any case, Guaidó and those who support him are trying to make some kind of political gain, by polarizing and exploiting the situation between the Russian Federation and the Nazi groups in Ukraine.

Featured image: Far-right rally in Caracas, with marchers flying flags of Ukraine, Venezuela, and Colombia. Photo: RedRadioVE

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

