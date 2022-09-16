The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, participated this Thursday, September 15, in the inauguration ceremony of the re-elected president of Angola, João Lourenço, and the vice president, Esperança Costa.

“We witnessed the official inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Angola, where we expressed a fraternal greeting from our President Nicolás Maduro and the People of Bolivar and Chávez,” the Venezuelan foreign minister announced through his Twitter account.

Fuimos testigos de la Ceremonia Oficial de Investidura del Presidente de la Republica de Angola @jlprdeangola donde manifestamos un fraternal saludo de parte de nuestro Presidente @NicolasMaduro y del Pueblo de Bolivar y Chávez. pic.twitter.com/eanScJVNBk — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 15, 2022

Earlier, he explained that he was received by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Domingos Vieria Lopes.

Faría added through his Twitter account, “Our people are united by brotherhood, cooperation, and mutual respect.”

2/2 A nuestra llegada fuimos recibidos por el Secretario de Estado para la Cooperación Internacional y Comunidades Angoleñas del MIREX, Domingos Vieira Lopes. Nuestros pueblos están unidos por la hermandad, cooperación y respeto mutuo. — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) September 15, 2022

João Lourenço will be sworn in this Thursday after winning the elections that took place on August 24 in the African nation. This will be his second five-year term.

Venezuela and Angola have 36 years of diplomatic relations with underpinnings of cooperation, mutual development, and respect.

Last February, the two nations progressed in the fields of cultural, tourism, and environment protections, achieving successful “South-South” cooperation.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

