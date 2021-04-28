Venezuelan National Assembly Presents Final List of 103 Candidates Eligible for CNE’s Board

Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello, president of the Electoral Nominations Committee (CPE), delivered to the National Assembly (AN) the list of candidates for designation as rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which requires approval by two-thirds of parliament.

“We are a collegiate body made up of 11 deputies and 10 members of civil society, from all sectors,” he explained. In addition, the president of the Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, asked for applause for each of the members and thanked them for their work.

Similarly, they stated that “in the first process 114 citizens were chosen, who were presented to the country in a transparent way.” In addition, Alessandrello recalled that, due to the carnival festivities and the pandemic, the event was interrupted, therefore it was decided “to reschedule another batch of applications.”

In total, “168 applications were received; some were challenged and others preferred to step aside, for a final total of 103.”

RELATED CONTENT: New York Times’ New Onslaught Against Venezuela—Propaganda or Journalism?

En la sesión de este martes #27Abril se presentó ante la plenaria la lista de los 103 aspirantes para ser elegidos por esta Asamblea Nacional como rectoras y rectores del Poder Electoral Venezolano pic.twitter.com/Dtcxe19ONr — Vp_AN (@IrisVarela_AN) April 27, 2021

The widest participation in history

The list consigned to the plenary is the most extensive in all of history, for which it was praised by each of the members.

“Never before has there been so much participation, this is the largest in the entire democratic history of the country,” commented Alessandrello. “I appreciate the trust.”

At the same time, parliamentarian José Gregorio Correa, vice president of the CPE, explained that in the midst of the differences it is vital to maintain the democratic route.

He recalled that it will be in force for seven years for the primary and alternate rectories of the Venezuelan Electoral Power. “We cannot allow a single drop of blood to be spilled over political differences. The way is the vote, and we are guaranteeing it.

Three volumes were delivered with the specific data of each of the candidates to be considered by the plenary.

All the nominees were exhorted to have the courage and determination to resist the attacks that will be unleashed. “One of the candidates withdrew because he received a call and a lot of pressure. Well, those who are elected rectors will be subjected to the same pressures,” said deputy Luis Martínez.

Two-thirds of the plenary

According to the Internal Regulations and Debates, the plenary decides with a two-thirds majority. The new National Assembly is made up of 277 deputies and deputies, therefore the support of 189 members is required to make the choice.

The number of 103 applicants was obtained after two application processes, the first resulting in 75 selections, and the second with 38 .

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela CNE Publishes Second Batch of Candidates Running for Rectors

It was done in two rounds to provide a greater range to the proposals, because the conditions of the pandemic affected the reception of applications.

“The time has come to take sides, and for us Venezuelans to determine our own destiny, and not the impositions of foreigners,” Correa said.

Both lists for the rectories have been published in the written press and reviewed by digital media to inform the people.

Now the plenary must debate and study each of the curricula to designate the five main rectors and 10 alternates.

#EnVivo diputada @gladysrequena sobre presentación de listado de elegibles a rectores del CNE: Le estamos diciendo al país que sabemos actuar en la diversidad (…) esta Asamblea Nacional está rindiendo cuenta, estamos cumplimiendo la agenda parlamentaria#SesiónAN#27Abr pic.twitter.com/6NK2kvmY2l — ANTV Venezuela (@antvvenezuela) April 27, 2021

New CNE in sight

The vast majority of the Great Patriotic Pole in parliament placed the appointment of the new CNE on a silver platter.

The last time this happened was back in 2006 when the National Assembly only had a Chavista presence because the opposition withdrew.

Since then, it has been necessary to appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice to compensate for the legislative omission in a constitutional manner.

Featured image: Venezuelan National Assembly advances in the process of selection of new CNE’s board. Photo courtesy of RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Barry Cartaya

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/JRE/SL