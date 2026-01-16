On the occasion of Teachers’ Day in Venezuela, commemorated every January 15th, the national education sector mobilized this Thursday in the capital city of Caracas to express its rejection of the military attack and kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores by U.S. military forces on January 3rd.

The mobilization, part of a continuous day of popular protest across Venezuela, proceeded along Avenida Universidad until gathering in front of the Federal Legislative Palace.

The teachers’ demonstration, which demanded the release of the Bolivarian leaders, seeks to reaffirm their commitment to institutional stability and the defense of national sovereignty, violated after the imperialist aggression of January 3rd.

During the gathering, Education Minister Héctor Rodríguez praised the resilience of the teaching profession, highlighting that even in the face of international threats, Venezuelan teachers have managed to expand school enrollment through outreach efforts to bring children and young people back into the classroom.

“Venezuela has one of the highest school enrollment rates in the region thanks to the efforts of teachers who search, street by street, for those who are outside the system,” Rodríguez stated, emphasizing that education is a shared responsibility between school, family, and community.

The Minister of Popular Power for Education urged professionals to support and provide the necessary tools so that students can understand the current political situation.

For her part, the Acting President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, sent a congratulatory message to the teachers through her official channels. Rodríguez described the teachers as “heroes and heroines” who are building an educational legacy under any circumstances.

The dignitary emphasized that Venezuela’s development depends on transformative education and reaffirmed her commitment to the fair recognition of teachers’ work, linking the pedagogical struggle to the historical memory of a free and sovereign nation.

These voices were joined by that of Nahum Fernández, Vice President of Mobilization for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), who highlighted that this march has a dual purpose: the defense of territorial integrity and the unwavering commitment to maintaining a quality education system for future generations.

“The teachers of the nation stand with the Bolivarian Revolution. Tomorrow we will march to demonstrate our loyalty and demand the immediate release of our authorities,” Fernández stated last Wednesday, January 14, via his social media accounts.

Following the bombing carried out by US forces in the early hours of January 3rd in Caracas and several areas of the states of Aragua, Miranda, and La Guaira—which left more than a hundred dead, both civilians and military personnel—the Venezuelan people have remained in the streets without interruption.

During that attack, US commandos from Delta Force kidnapped President Maduro and the First Lady. The presidential couple was illegally taken to New York, where they remain imprisoned in a maximum-security prison.

