Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez underscores the importance of preserving peace and social stability in the country.

On Wednesday, the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, urged the country’s workers to practice cohesion and national unity in order to move forward with the economic growth of the homeland following the military aggression carried out by the United States on January 3.

“I know the path that we have been traveling toward economic recovery for our country, but once again, I call for national unity, for the cohesion of all workers—men and women—so that we may continue along the path of economic growth, development, and support for the social happiness of our people,” Rodríguez stated.

In this regard, she highlighted the importance of achieving peace and social stability in the country so that “hope may remain in every working family in Venezuela; the hope that we will have them back” (referring to President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, abducted by the United States) “but also the hope of building a homeland that can provide happiness and a future for our sons and daughters.”

The acting president also reiterated her support for the entire labour and union movement in the country and requested that everything emerging from the workers’ constituent process “express and embody what our father Liberator Simón Bolívar represented in Angostura—his concept of social justice, social equity, and inclusion as the Universal Bolivarian Doctrine.”

“I aspire that from this labor constituent process we can produce a law—a law that expresses and embodies what our father Liberator Simón Bolívar represented in Angostura—that his concept of social justice, social equity, and inclusion—the Universal Bolivarian Doctrine—be present in this new framework you are drafting from the labor constituent process and that this process provide a framework for the happiness of our people,” Rodríguez said.

She noted that President Nicolás Maduro has found in workers a reference point for struggle, stating that “he has seen in you an example of perseverance.”

Rodríguez emphasized that the working people have never stopped contributing to the country’s economic and social stability, so that Venezuela’s working families can build a homeland that allows them to live in happiness.

She also denounced the criminal blockade affecting Venezuela’s workforce, stressing that through the effort of the country’s workers the labor constituent project will be consolidated, overcoming the unilateral coercive measures impacting the sector.

“A people that has been unjustly subjected to a criminal, illegitimate blockade—but that we may say: thanks to the effort of the workers of this country, thanks to their sacrifice, today we deliver to Venezuela this new unity.”

The working class remains committed to the country’s progress

Labor Minister Eduardo Piñate emphasized that the working class remains committed to the country’s progress and to the guidelines set by acting president Delcy Rodríguez.

He highlighted the importance of preserving unity “in order to achieve victory,” emphasizing that the door must not be left open to “the enemy’s divisive campaign, with its psychological operations and sowing of discord.”

In this sense, he underlined that the firmness shown by the people is no small matter and reaffirmed the unions’ determination to “defend production and workplaces to guarantee the country’s normal functioning.”

For his part, Franklin Rondón of the Central of Public Sector Workers emphasized the historical continuity of the struggle: “We are the same ones who took to the streets in 2002 to secure Chávez’s return. We are also the same ones who mobilized during the oil strike, the guarimbas, the sanctions, the shortages, and all the threats against the people… so we are the same ones who will achieve the return of Nicolás Maduro.”

Jacobo Torres de León commemorative medal

Wills Rangel announced the creation of a decoration named the “Jacobo Torres de León” medal in memory of the workers’ union leader who passed away last year. This medal seeks to honor the sacrifice of Venezuelan and Cuban workers who fell during the attack by US military forces on January 3.

He reported that a manifesto in honor of the Cuban martyrs will be formally delivered to the Cuban Embassy in Caracas as a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood between both nations in the face of external aggression.

Being Venezuelan is not calling for bombings, it is loving the country

Meanwhile, Nahum Fernández, secretary of mobilization of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), stated that being Venezuelan is not about calling for bombings but about loving one’s country.

“Being Venezuelan is not those who ask for their country to be bombed,” said Fernández. “Being Venezuelan is not asking a foreign power to invade your country; come here and see what it means to be Venezuelan. Being Venezuelan is loving Venezuela, being loyal to Venezuela, and taking to the streets to defend the world.”

Fernández also stated that “some actors push to see who has greater military power. Venezuela has never sought to display a nuclear bomb nor do we manufacture long-range missiles or seek to do so, because this is a country of peace.”

He further highlighted the humility and humanity of President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores: “The president’s humility remains the same; his conduct, commitments, and loyalty remain the same,” noting that union movements know him well because he struggled alongside them against the structure of the Confederation of Venezuelan Workers (CTV).

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL