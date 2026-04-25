Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Friday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received her Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, marking the fulfillment of a bilateral cooperation agenda after several cancellations of the meeting.

Following the honors and protocol at the presidential palace, both leaders began a working meeting. This official visit reaffirms both administrations’ commitment to maintaining a relationship of mutual respect and understanding, aimed at reaping tangible benefits for their peoples.

The official meeting constitutes the first visit by a head of state to Venezuela since the kidnapping of Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro by US forces on January 3. It aims to strengthen cooperation alliances in trade, energy, politics, and security between the two nations.

The visit began with a private meeting in which the heads of state are expected to address the main factors affecting stability in the border region.

The day marks a milestone in regional diplomacy, focusing efforts on building a roadmap for shared solutions. Venezuela reiterates its commitment to advancing a foreign policy of peace and sovereignty, promoting economic stability in the cross-border region without interference in internal affairs.

The Colombian president arrived at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, where he was received with the highest honors by Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The visit was recently announced by President Petro, who stated that he would review joint actions in areas of strategic interest with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez. “If Muhammad will not come to me, I will go to the mountain. Then, I will go to Caracas,” he said during an interview in Spain.

At a Council of Ministers, Petro requested that Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez define the delegation’s composition, “with an emphasis on the defense sector, mainly made up of military and police authorities, to structure a joint security plan for the border.”

The meeting is expected to have an agenda focused on peace in the Catatumbo region and border security. The leaders will also review agreements on technical cooperation, health, education, industrial development, migration, and economic issues.

In detail, the talks are expected to address potential agreements for the export of Venezuelan gas to Colombia and the reactivation of the electrical interconnection project. This energy dialogue is particularly significant in the context of international issues and geopolitical tensions in the global energy sector, influencing the continuation and review of bilateral agreements.

In addition to energy and security, the agenda includes addressing consular issues affecting Colombians residing in Venezuela and Venezuelans in Colombia. Border, trade, and defense matters will also be discussed, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation, territorial control, and security coordination.

Working groups have been established to review areas of cooperation between Venezuela and Colombia.

On Thursday, 11 working groups were established at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas to review areas of cooperation between Venezuela and Colombia. They will facilitate constructive dialogues, define parameters, and enable the development of future joint projects within the framework of the 3rd Meeting of the Binational Neighborhood and Integration Commission.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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