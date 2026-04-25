Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) greets Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez (right) upon his arrival at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, April 24, for a meeting focused on border security and bilateral cooperation. Photo: Miguel Gutiérrez/EFE.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) greets Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez (right) upon his arrival at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, April 24, for a meeting focused on border security and bilateral cooperation. Photo: Miguel Gutiérrez/EFE.