The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of the General Amnesty Law, approved unanimously by the National Assembly and with the participation of all political sectors, turning it into a central tool within the institutional dynamics of the country.

During an event with communes of Miranda state, held on Saturday, February 7, she highlighted the historical and political nature of the law, connecting it with the ideals of prominent figures in national history. “It is an Amnesty Law that should serve for peace and reconciliation in Venezuela. It is in the spirit of amnesty that was present in our father, Liberator Simón Bolívar, as well as in our Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez, and in the constitutional president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, the spirit of the unity of Venezuelans,” she declared.

She added that this law aims to transform justice into a “fundamental pillar of the Republic,” allowing the strengthening of the foundations of democratic coexistence. Focused on the country’s development, she urged that “Venezuela should not stop, Venezuela should keep moving forward” through the cohesion of various sectors.

She emphasized that the nation has to reclaim its trajectory as a “people who have overcome the most tremendous difficulties” and that, in such scenarios, the response must be national unity. “I call on all of Venezuela to march together for the future of Venezuela and to guarantee hope for our sons and daughters,” she stated.

Ex-president of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, in Caracas

On Friday night, members of the Program for Peace and Democratic Coexistence held a meeting in Caracas with the former president of the Spanish government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, to exchange views on the progress in national reconciliation and the strengthening of political dialogue in the country.

During the meeting, Rodríguez Zapatero, who has been closely associated with the Venezuelan political reality for the past 10 years, expressed his optimism about the current situation, calling it a milestone in the process of social stabilization.

“I can affirm that, after 10 years during which I have been involved in the political situation of Venezuela, this is the moment of hope,” he said. “It gives me great satisfaction: I can feel and see that the task is peace, the path is coexistence, the goal is definitive reconciliation.”

He also expressed his full confidence in the administration of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, highlighting that she has achieved significant results for the stability of the country in record time. He called the Amnesty Law project an ambitious and necessary initiative that the entire Venezuelan society desires.

The program coordinator, Ernesto Villegas, hailed the participation of Rodríguez Zapatero for his track record in facilitating dialogues in contexts of conflicts around the globe. “We deeply value his contribution to the construction of peace and coexistence and the guidance that he can provide us to carry out this immense task that we have on our shoulders,” Villegas said.

(Diario VEA) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ