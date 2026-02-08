 Venezuela’s Acting President Hails Amnesty Law as a Transformative Step to Strengthen Justice (+Spain’s Zapatero) – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 8, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez at an official event with communes in Miranda stare, February 7, 2026. Photo: Marcelo García/Radio Miraflores.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez at an official event with communes in Miranda stare, February 7, 2026. Photo: Marcelo García/Radio Miraflores.

Translate »