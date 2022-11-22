On Monday, November 21, the strategic operational commander of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that FANB had seized several weapons from members of the gang Las 3R in Bolívar state, which borders Brazil.

“More than 26 high-powered handguns, six submachine guns, seven long guns, magazines, ammunition, grenades and other equipment were seized from members of the criminal gang Las 3R, which were used to subject the population to forced labor in illegal mining,” he posted on Twitter.

Más de 26 armas cortas de gran potencia, 6 sub ametralladoras y 7 armas largas, cargadores, municiones, granadas y otros pertrechos son incautados a miembros de banda delincuencial Las 3R, los cuales eran usados para someter a la población a trabajos forzados de minería ilegal. pic.twitter.com/sw6dJu7I96 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 21, 2022

Hernández Lárez explained that this seizure was made thanks to the patrols carried out by FANB on Venezuela’s borders.

He also noted that the weapons were used for contract killings, murder, and other criminal activities related to illegal mining.

“In patrol and security work against illegal mining in Forest Reserves in Bolívar state, FANB intercepts the criminal group Las 3R’s stockpile of weapons, used for assassination and coercion of the population,” he posted in another tweet.

En labores de patrullaje y seguridad contra la minería ilegal en Reservas Forestales en el estado Bolívar, #FANB interviene parque de armas de guerra del grupo delincuencial Las 3R, usadas para sicariato, asesinato y coacción de la población. pic.twitter.com/KIJGKB1zYy — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 21, 2022

FANB continues to fight against illegal mining

The FANB remains deployed on Venezuela’s borders, which is key to fighting against illegal mining practices and all actions that harm the environment and Venezuela’s forest reserves.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.