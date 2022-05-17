Venezuela’s COPEI Sees 92% Participation in Internal Elections

The general secretary of COPEI (the Social Christian Party), Juan Carlos Alvarado, recently commented on the party’s electoral week, this past Sunday, when it chose its municipal candidates for the nation.

“We had 92% participation, after a transparent inscription process in which all Venezuelans were invited—not just the members and activists—to build this option for the country,” Alvarado said.

As reported by the opposition party, Alvarado also tipped his hat at the initiative of all of the independents who took part.

“This May 15, it was possible for us to carry out our internal electoral process,” Alvarado said. “Yesterday was the day of copeyanidad [COPEI-ness] for all of Venezuela.” He also said that the process had not taken place in 10 years.

“It was possible, after more than a decade, during which our country needed a truly democratic Christianity, to construct a solution, with hard work, through our National Electoral Commission, presided over by Dr. Antonio Sotillo Luna,” said Alvarado.

He then went on to inform his public that the opposition party’s State Convention would take place on June 26, when delegates would choose the regional authorities for the 23 states of the country and the capital district. The national candidate would be determined at a later date.

COPEI timeline

Similarly, it was revealed that from May 16 onward, the inscription and registration of members would continue. The plan is that they form part of constructing the “Venezuela Changes” program.

For 24 months the party will tour the townships of the country. “We are going to integrate all of the guilds, women, men, farmworkers, students, and workers,” Alvarado said.

Featured image: The general secretary of the Copei party, Juan Carlos Alvarado, speaks at an event. Photo: Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

