 Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Swears in New Ministers (+Culture & University Education) – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 20, 2026
Acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, during the swearing-in ceremony for new appointed ministers, held in Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, during the swearing-in ceremony for new appointed ministers, held in Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.