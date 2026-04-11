The Venezuelan delegation to the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Pimentel, accompanied by a Sahrawi delegation in front of Simón Bolívar School in Tindouf, Algeria, April 9, 2026. Photo: Foreign Ministry of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan delegation to the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Pimentel, accompanied by a Sahrawi delegation in front of Simón Bolívar School in Tindouf, Algeria, April 9, 2026. Photo: Foreign Ministry of Venezuela.