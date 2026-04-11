To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), the Venezuelan deputy minister of foreign affairs for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, visited Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria. He was received by the president of the SADR, Brahim Ghali, to whom he conveyed a message of solidarity and brotherhood on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro and Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

During the meeting on Thursday, April 9, the Venezuelan official and the Sahrawi president reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the bilateral cooperation agenda.

Dialogue on water resources

Deputy Minister Pimentel also met Ahmed Bàchr Omar, the SADR minister of water and environment, to review projects related to water resources, a crucial issue for the sustainability of the Sahrawi population living in extremely arid conditions.

This review is part of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2023, through their respective Ministries of Water. The memorandum has facilitated technical and professional exchange, as well as the development of programs to optimize water systems for the benefit of the population, fostering an enriching dialogue and exchange of knowledge on the subject.

Visit to the Simón Bolívar School, symbol of trinational cooperation

The Venezuelan delegation visited the Simón Bolívar School, inaugurated in 2011 as a result of trinational cooperation among Venezuela, Cuba, and the SADR. Considered a “light in the desert,” the institution provides education for the future of Sahrawi children and youth, who dream of a free and sovereign homeland.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF