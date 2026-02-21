The Venezuelan minister of the Interior, Citizen Security, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, reported that President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, currently illegally imprisoned in the US, received their first consular visit.

Cabello reported that the visit was authorized under protocols of international law, allowing a representative of the Venezuelan State to establish direct contact with the presidential couple.

Minister Cabello explained that these efforts are part of the daily tasks that the Venezuelan government is carrying out in order to ensure the well-being and return of the president and first lady.

He specified that, in the absence of operational Venezuelan diplomatic missions in the United States, consular access is the fundamental mechanism to verify the situation of the presidential couple and receive any expression of will from them.

He added that this procedure is an inalienable right stipulated in international conventions.

Cabello reaffirmed that the Venezuelan State remains active in accessing all legal channels to protect the integrity of Maduro and Flores, ensuring that the communication established through the designated consular official would allow for the formal communication of the needs and status of the presidential couple.

