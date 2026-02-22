 Venezuela’s National Assembly Has Received 1,557 Amnesty Applications – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 22, 2026
Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez giving statements to the press, February 21, 2026. Photo: Wilmer Errades/Últimas Noticias.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez giving statements to the press, February 21, 2026. Photo: Wilmer Errades/Últimas Noticias.