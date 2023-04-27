Last Monday, April 24, it was reported that former Venezuelan deputy Juan Guaidó had fled Venezuela. A report published by La Tabla confirms that Guaidó was under investigation for numerous alleged crimes.

As of March 2021, the former deputy had some 22 investigations opened by the Public Ministry for crimes such as usurpation of functions, corruption, money laundering, arms trafficking, terrorism, as well as treason.

#EnFuga Hasta MAR 2021 el exdiputado (VP) @jguaido tenía no menos de 22 investigaciones abiertas por el MP por delitos como usurpación de funciones, corrupción; pasando por legitimación de capitales, tráfico de armas, terrorismo; hasta traición a la patria.

In March of 2019, Venezuelan attorney general announced a criminal investigation against the former deputy for his alleged involvement in the electrical sabotage that occurred in the country. Clíver Alcalá linked him to the operation.

On March 31, after the seizure of weapons of war in Colombia that were intended to enter Venezuela, the Public Ministry issued a summons to Juan Guaidó for his alleged involvement with a plan to eliminate government officials.

The most serious crimes concern Guaidó’s direct participation in the plot that led to the dispossession of the nation’s assets abroad as well as his signature on the contract for the mercenaries for the failed assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro and other Venezuelan authorities, known as Operation Gideon

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

