On Thursday, June 1, the Venezuelan airline Conviasa announced the opening of a new route from Caracas to Lima, connecting Venezuela and Peru.
#MásDestinos Este mes de #Junio seguimos expandiendo nuestras conexiones internacionales. ¡Unimos a Venezuela con el mundo! #ItinerarioInternacional✈️ pic.twitter.com/Mn3UZ3eDqe
— Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) June 1, 2023
The information was released by Conviasa detailing that the flights scheduled on the new route will be on June 8 and 22, departing from the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, at 11:00 a.m. and arriving in Lima at 2:00 p.m. Return schedules from Lima are set for 5:00 p.m. on the same days, arriving in Caracas at 10:00 p.m.
Venezuela State Airline Conviasa Resumes Caracas–Damascus Flights
Conviasa recently inaugurated the Caracas–Damascus route with a biweekly frequency, as part of the company’s expansion plan which already includes a dozen connections, as reported by the Venezuelan Minister of Transportation Ramón Velásquez.
