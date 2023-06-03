On Thursday, June 1, the Venezuelan airline Conviasa announced the opening of a new route from Caracas to Lima, connecting Venezuela and Peru.

#MásDestinos Este mes de #Junio seguimos expandiendo nuestras conexiones internacionales. ¡Unimos a Venezuela con el mundo! #ItinerarioInternacional✈️ pic.twitter.com/Mn3UZ3eDqe — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) June 1, 2023

The information was released by Conviasa detailing that the flights scheduled on the new route will be on June 8 and 22, departing from the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, at 11:00 a.m. and arriving in Lima at 2:00 p.m. Return schedules from Lima are set for 5:00 p.m. on the same days, arriving in Caracas at 10:00 p.m.

Conviasa recently inaugurated the Caracas–Damascus route with a biweekly frequency, as part of the company’s expansion plan which already includes a dozen connections, as reported by the Venezuelan Minister of Transportation Ramón Velásquez.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ/BLA

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.