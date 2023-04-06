The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a working meeting this Wednesday with the vice prime minister for interior and public order of Guinea-Bissau, Soares Sambú.
The meeting aimed to strengthen the strategic alliances between nations and relaunch a program enabling each country to face the new challenges facing their respective regions.
Venezuela & Guinea-Bissau Celebrate 17 Years of Diplomacy, Launch Bilateral Commission
Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau, in 17 years of relations, have signed more than 20 cooperation agreements in different areas, including commercial and cultural sectors.
This Tuesday, a bilateral commission between both countries was launched.
Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali Propose Strategic Axis Amid French Military Ouster
A delegation from the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, headed by Soares Sambú, vice prime minister of the interior and public order, arrived in Venezuela on Monday, with the aim of launching the first round of the binational commission.
(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SL
April 6, 2023
April 5, 2023
