The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a working meeting this Wednesday with the vice prime minister for interior and public order of Guinea-Bissau, Soares Sambú.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the strategic alliances between nations and relaunch a program enabling each country to face the new challenges facing their respective regions.

Venezuela and Guinea-Bissau, in 17 years of relations, have signed more than 20 cooperation agreements in different areas, including commercial and cultural sectors.

This Tuesday, a bilateral commission between both countries was launched.

A delegation from the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, headed by Soares Sambú, vice prime minister of the interior and public order, arrived in Venezuela on Monday, with the aim of launching the first round of the binational commission.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

