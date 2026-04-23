The Islamic Republic of Iran has invariably welcomed dialogue and agreement, but Washington’s constant breach of commitments, naval blockade and military threats remain the main obstacles to genuine negotiations, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the president reiterated Tehran’s openness to diplomacy while calling out Washington’s contradictory behavior.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” Pezeshkian wrote.

“Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations. The world sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions,” he added.

⭕️ IRIB poll: Vast majority of Iranians reject any curbs on missiles, uranium, and control of Strait of Hormuzhttps://t.co/pyYuo5DJSM pic.twitter.com/HFS7UUCMB0 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 22, 2026

The United States and Israel launched their illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and striking military installations and civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and bridges.

Since then, Iran has demonstrated its responsible approach by agreeing to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, despite having the upper hand on the battlefield after 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4.

Despite the ceasefire, Washington keeps highlighting a naval blockade of Iranian ports. Tehran considers it illegal under international law and a clear violation of the truce.

The United States has also threatened further military action, while its officials have issued contradictory statements about their commitment to diplomacy.

Iranian officials have said no decision has been made yet on whether to take part in a second round of negotiations in Islamabad, citing US violations of the ceasefire, including the naval blockade.

(PressTV)