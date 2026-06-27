Lebanese MP and member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Hassan Fadlallah giving a speech marking Aashoura, June 25, 2026, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Al Mayadeen.

Lebanese MP and member of Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Hassan Fadlallah giving a speech marking Aashoura, June 25, 2026, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Al Mayadeen.