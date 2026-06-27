Following the series of earthquakes in Venezuela on June 24, several countries deployed specialized teams to join the search-and-rescue effort for people trapped under rubble from collapsed structures. On Thursday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced that “the first rescue workers from the Dominican Republic are already on their way to our country to support the relief efforts for the Venezuelan people in the face of this terrible tragedy.”

According to the Dominican Ministry of Defense, its search-and-rescue team specialized in collapsed structures (USAR), flew to Venezuela at the instruction of President Luis Abinader. The Dominican president spoke with Delcy Rodríguez by telephone on Wednesday.

Dominican media reported that the team is comprised of highly trained and certified specialists in search, location, and rescue operations for people trapped in collapsed structures. The team is also certified in initial emergency care and has modern technical and logistical equipment that will enable its immediate integration into the operations coordinated by the Venezuelan authorities.

Colombian USAR contingent will join the rescue efforts

Colombia’s solidarity was swift. Javier Pava, the acting director of Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), announced at a press conference that on Thursday, Bogotá would send an initial contingent of 63 specialized rescue workers to support search-and-rescue efforts.

He explained that a USAR team “has the ability to enter collapsed spaces and buildings, and is equipped to rescue people trapped inside those buildings.” It comprises elite personnel from the Fire Department, Civil Defense, Red Cross, Police, and Army who specialize in urban search-and-rescue operations.

The group will travel with dogs in an operation involving two military aircraft: a Hercules for transporting personnel and a C-40 for moving cargo and specialized equipment.

Firefighters from Quito

On Thursday, the Fire Department of Ecuador’s capital, Quito, confirmed the dispatch of a specialized urban search-and-rescue brigade with 47 rescue workers, two specialized dogs, and six tons of equipment to address the emergency.

The contingent is classified as a USAR team and will provide specialized support in search-and-rescue and in the assessment of affected structures.

The six tons of technical equipment include a self-sufficient camp capable of operating for seven days, satellite internet systems for coordination and communications, drones for reconnaissance of affected areas, cutting and drilling equipment, cameras with seismic sensors, and acoustic detection devices to locate possible victims trapped under the rubble.

Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with Venezuela and stated that she has already given instructions to prepare technical assistance.

“Our solidarity with the people of Venezuela,” the president wrote. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the government of our sister nation, and I have already instructed them to prepare the necessary aid. For now, they have requested support with specialized rescue and medical personnel. Mexico always has been and always will be a source of solidarity,” she said.

Meanwhile, the elite rescue group Los Topos—which has been called upon in disasters such as the 2010 Haiti earthquake and the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami—traveled to Venezuela as well.

On Friday morning, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced that her Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, planned to send a second contingent of rescuers. Hours later, Jorge Rodriguez announced at a press conference that 861 international rescue workers were already in Venezuela assisting thousands of local workers.

El Salvador

The far-right president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, stated: “300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicine, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas.” He also stated that “our hearts are with the people of Venezuela during these difficult times.”

On Friday night, the channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) broadcast images of the Salvadoran rescue contingent’s arrival in the state of Aragua, as Maiquetía Airport remains out of service due to the earthquake.

Colombia addresses nationals in Venezuela

The Colombian vice minister of migration, consular affairs, and international protection, Paula Andrea Cerón, asked relatives of Colombians in Venezuela to use only the provided channels to report missing persons or request information so that information about missing Colombian nationals or those requiring assistance can be sent through these official channels.

So far, reports have been received about three Colombians allegedly missing under the rubble, although the vice minister stated that there is no official count.

There are 239,652 registered Colombians in Venezuela. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates the actual number could range from 850,000 to 1.5 million, as Colombians are not required to register with the consulate. Following the earthquakes on June 24, the Colombian Consulate in Caracas remains closed due to structural damage. Inspections are underway to determine when it can reopen.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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