July 30, 2022
Carlos Aznárez (left) speaks to Alisalem Babeit (right), representative of the Plosario Front in Cantabria, Spain. Photo: Resumen Latinoamericano.

Carlos Aznárez (left) speaks to Alisalem Babeit (right), representative of the Plosario Front in Cantabria, Spain. Photo: Resumen Latinoamericano.